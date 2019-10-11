January 2, 1938 - October 2, 2019 Mrs. Shirley Bitting Robinson passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born to the late Charlie and Frances Harrison Bitting in Winston-Salem, NC on January 2, 1938. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings and a stepdaughter. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and former employee of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Survivors include George Robinson, her husband of 43 years; a son, Roland Todd; sisters, Gwendolyn Sorrell, Diane Bitting and Carol Young; brother, Bernard (Vivian) Bitting; sister-in-law, Nellie Conrad Jacobs; brother-in-law, Jessie Conrad; 3 stepdaughters and 2 stepsons. A funeral service will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the church, at 12 noon. Mrs. Robinson remains may be viewed today from 2 pm until 6 pm at Douthit's. (Douthit Funeral Service) Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27105
