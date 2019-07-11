August 10, 1923 - July 9, 2019 Grace Arlene Snavely Robinson died on July 9, 2019 at Salemtowne. Grace was born and raised in Lititz, PA to the late Emma and Clayton Snavely. She attended Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. Grace was a devoted Moravian her entire life. She married Rev. Dr. Kenneth William Robinson in 1951 and that same year Kenneth was ordained in the Reading Moravian Church, PA. They moved to Winston-Salem in 1954 when Kenneth was installed at Home Moravian Church. Until her retirement in 2018, she loved working with "her extended family" at the Moravian Archives at Old Salem. Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth and her five siblings. She is survived by her children, Mark Robinson of Lewisville (Katie) and Meribeth Robinson of Winston-Salem (Ann) and one grandson, Jesse Robinson. There will be a 11:00 am funeral service held on Friday, July 12 at Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Salemtowne and Trellis Supportive Care. Memorials may be made to the Moravian Archives in Winston-Salem, NC or Laurel Ridge. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
