August 22, 1925 - April 14, 2020 Franklin Leon Robinson, 94, was born on August 22, 1925, Huntsville, Yadkin County, NC. Died April 14, 2020, Clemmons, NC. Frank was born in Huntsville to Effie Lee Harding Robinson and Leon Talmadge Robinson. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Dr. T.R. Harding. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Thomas E. Robinson. He is survived by his children, Joby (Janet), Jim, Jane (Greg) and Betty (Alex), their mother, Daphne Campbell Robinson, and two beloved grandsons, Benjamin Mueller and Joel Black IV. He grew up in Huntsville and lived there most of his life. He graduated from Courtney School and entered UNC Chapel Hill in 1941. After completing his freshman year, he enlisted in the US Marines as soon as he turned 18. He was assigned to the Fifth Marine Division and participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and went back to UNC where he was a star pitcher on the baseball team, lettering in 1947 and 1948. He was on the UNC team that played against a Yale team featuring George H.W. Bush and he struck out the future president. He played professional baseball for 8 years, including a stint in the Major Leagues for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1951. After his baseball career ended, he became a teacher for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, retiring from West Forsyth High School after 30 years. He also owned and operated Robinsons' Mobile Home Park. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden for as long as he was able and watching his beloved Tar Heels play basketball. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Trinity Elms Assisted Living and Trinity Heights for taking care of him in his final years. The family is requesting that any memorials be made to The Huntsville Historic Preservation Society, 5205 Courtney Huntsville Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Robinson family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
