Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Willie John Robertson, 67, will be conducted at 11:30am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Robertson may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's.
Willie John Robertson
