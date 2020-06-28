Winston-Salem - Ms. Thomasina R. Robertson, 87, passed away June 24, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020. (RUSSELL)

