March 3, 1931 - September 13, 2019 Richard H. Robertson; beloved father and brother; went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, September 13, 2019, age 88, while at Bermuda Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 US Hwy 158 E., Summerfield, NC 27358, where the family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will also receive friends in the church Family Life Center after the interment. Richard was a retiree of Jefferson-Pilot Life Insurance Co., and was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Vallie Coley Robertson; wife Estuline, grandson Adam Sharpe, brothers Ernest P. Robertson, John W. Robertson, Rev. David P. Robertson; sister-in-law Carol J. Robertson, and brother-in-law Hassell Wall. Richard is survived by his daughter Carla R. Sharpe (Wesley), of Stokesdale, NC; daughter Rita R. Smith (Mitch), of Clemmons, NC; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you from the family goes to all the wonderful nurses and workers at Bermuda Commons and to Rev. Katie Lovelace, Debbie Bean, and Wendy Cadle of Liberty Home Care & Hospice Services. Angels every one! In lieu of flowers, Richard's wish was for any memorial contributions are to be made to your favorite church or charity. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd, Madison, NC 27025
