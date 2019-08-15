April 18, 1953 - August 12, 2019 Kernersville, NC Deborah Ann Robertson, 66 of Kernersville, NC, formerly of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. Deborah was born April 18, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Coleman P. and Lois Turbyfill Robertson. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from the VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. She was a member of Capella Church of Christ. Left to cherish her memory are numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC. Ms. Robertson will lie in state at Capella Church of Christ, 1187 Flat Shoals Rd., King, NC, from 10:00 AM until 11: 00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM, with Minister Jim Miller and Minister Donald Davis officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association and the Cancer Services of Forsyth County. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the friends and loved ones of Deborah Robertson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

