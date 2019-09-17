January 7, 1942 - September 13, 2019 Arvil "Bud" Robertson went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. Bud was born on January 7, 1942 to Lillie Kimmer Robertson and Albert Luther Robertson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Albert Luther Robertson, III, Evelyn Robertson Logan and Martha Gail Grubbs. He graduated from James A. Gray High School in Winston-Salem in 1961, and in 1963 he enlisted in the North Carolina Army Reserve National Guard where he served 6 years as a marksman and senior heavy vehicle operator. Around this same time Bud began a career at the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company; he retired in 1992 after 30 years of devoted service. In 1999 Bud became a heart transplant recipient, and because of this precious gift, he was able to enjoy many more years with his friends and family. He spent many years visiting UNC, speaking with doctors and patients about his experience and success as a heart transplant survivor. Bud was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener; some of his best memories came from spending time in nature with his friends and family. Bud was also very at home in the kitchen. His fish frys were legendary and are still talked about to this day. He also had a passion for baking. If Bud was coming to visit, you could guarantee he'd be bringing a cake or pie he'd made especially for you. Bud's quiet generosity extended beyond baked goods. He was a member of the Poplar Springs Church of Christ for over 25 years, where he willingly gave of his time and support in any and all capacities. Bud is survived by his son, Shane Robertson, and daughter-in-law, Cindy and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Bud will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ at 7120 North Carolina Hwy 66 S, King, NC 27021 with Pastor Don Wallace and Pastor Chuck Bower officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 6:45 pm prior to the service at the church.

Tags

Load entries