October 29, 1949 - October 24, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Larry Gene Roberts, Sr., 69, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home. Larry was born on October 29, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Charles Roberts, Sr. and Evelyn Pitts Roberts. Larry was a loyal and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, with his favorite harvest being watermelons and blue berries. Larry loved the month of October, bringing fall weather and chicken stews. He was also an avid fan of Wake Forest sports. Surviving are his wife, Donna Roberts; a son, Larry Gene Roberts, Jr. (Cathie); two grandchildren, Kelsie and Camden; a brother, Charles Roberts (Linda); two sisters, Linda Poindexter (Phil) and Rhonda Pinnix (Larry); several nieces and nephews, along with his Eastern Shore Family. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Coppley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Officer Down Memorial - Fallen Law Enforcement Heroes, PO Box 1047, Fairfax, Virginia, 22038-1047. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately