August 12, 1940 - November 19, 2019 Sandra Lee Roberts, 79 of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on November 19, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1940 in Morgantown, WVa to Thelma Gladys Boggess and Arthur Hugo Roberts, Jr. She graduated from Coral Gables High School in Coral Gables, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Eric Arthur Roberts, James Walter Roberts, and niece Kristine Boggess. She is survived by her daughters Tami Goodrich (Matthew) of Montclair, NJ and Jodi Moore (Michael) of Advance NC; sister Charlene Brown Kaplan (Robert) of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren Zachary and Mackenzie Moore of Advance, NC and Sayan Goodrich of Montclair, NJ; aunt and uncle Dorothy and Walter Boggess of Roanoke, VA; niece and nephew Julia Kaplan and Gabriel Kaplan of Tempe, AZ; cousin Jay Boggess of VA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Winston-Salem, NC. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 6pm at Heritage Woods Senior Living in Winston-Salem, NC.
