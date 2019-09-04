August 13, 1944 - September 2, 2019 Mr. Richard Roberts, 75, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away on September 2, 2019, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Richard was born in Orlando, Florida to C.B. and Clemmie (Bare) Roberts. He graduated from Davie County High School. He attended Appalachian State and graduated from Panhandle State in Oklahoma with a degree in biology. Richard spent many years in research and sales before attending Averett University to obtain an MBA and opened Carolina Custom Molded Shoes. He heard a calling late in life and attended Duke Seminary. He retired as a minister with the United Methodist Church. He was married to Janine (Vogler) and had two beautiful daughters, Theresa and Pamela. Richard spent his early years working on the family dairy farm and enjoyed listening to football games on the radio with his father. This led to a lifetime enjoyment of the game, beginning with a position with the Davie County Rebels and a scholarship to Appalachian State. His favorite teams included the Duke Blue Devils and the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed outdoor activities and spent many days fishing and camping, a passion he was able to share with his daughters. Richard considered himself a Trekkie, having watched the original Star Trek series on a black and white television. His favorite hobby was his model trains, something he lovingly shared with his grandsons. Richard had recently joined his Davie County High School classmates in monthly get-togethers and proudly displayed the Davie Rebel shared among members of the class of 1962. Richard was a member of Advance United Methodist Church. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Roy. He is survived by his wife, Janine; his daughters and their husbands, Terrie and Ron Lee, Pam and Eric Carr; his grandsons, Ian Carr and Aaron Carr; his brother, Ray Roberts; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and close friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Advance United Methodist Church, followed by fellowship in the church's hall. Memorials may be made to Advance United Methodist Church, 1911 NC 801, Advance, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton 108 East Kinderton Way. Advance, NC 27006
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
