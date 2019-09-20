February 22, 1932 - September 17, 2019 Mrs. Norma Merrell Robbins, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth County on February 22, 1932 to the late Sherlie and Zella Reid Weavil. Norma was a member of Union Cross Moravian Church. She loved reading and her time at home caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Thurmond Merrell; her second husband, Herman L. Robbins; four brothers, Wade, Gib, Harrison, and Pervie Weavil. Those left to cherish her memories include her four daughters: Kathy Merrell of Wallburg, Deborah Abshire (Rudy) of Winston-Salem, Shelia Newsom (Tim) of Winston-Salem, and Joyce Chambers (Jeff) of Winston Salem; grandchildren: Wesley, Michelle, Megan, and Nicolas; and great-grandchildren: Claire, Mason, Cole, Makayhla, Layla, and Grayson. A graveside service will be conducted at Union Cross Moravian Church graveyard on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at Norma's home on Sherlie Weavil Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 until the day of service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the American Heart Association, or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. JC Green & Sons Funeral Home 10301 N NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
