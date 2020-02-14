June 12, 1940 - February 11, 2020 Mrs. Julia Rebecca Davis Robbins of Atlantic Beach and Kernersville, NC passed away and went home to be with her Lord and Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was a member of Friedland Moravian Church and the Adult Bible Class. Julia was born on June 12, 1940 to the late Albert B. and Louise D. Davis. She was the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by three of her siblings, Daniel Davis, Frank Davis and Mary Lou Davis Bee. Julia graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1958, and on August 9th of that same year, she married the love of her life, Grady L. Robbins, Jr., whom she affectionately called Robbie. She worked for Merita Bakery and then later worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company as a tour guide until 1999. Julia loved the beach, especially when family and friends were there to enjoy their beach home and hospitality. One of Julia's specialties was her homemade tartar sauce and cole slaw that made a perfect addition to the fish that Grady caught and prepared. Those who are left to cherish her memory include her husband Grady, a daughter, Tammy Reed (Tommy) of Winston-Salem, a son, Leon Robbins (Janet) of Yadkinville, two grandsons, Andy Thomasson (Andra) and Troy Reed (Kristen) and four great-grandchildren, Hillary and James Thomasson and Tate and Katie Reed. She is also survived by a brother, George Davis (Margaret), a sister, Helen Coon, sister-in-law Edna Palmer (Bill) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who were all very special to her. A celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 at Friedland Moravian Church at 3:00 pm with Adam Goodrich and Mitchell Hayworth officiating. The family will receive friends at JC Green Funeral Home (Wallburg) on Saturday night, Feb. 15, 2020 from 5 - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friedland Moravian Church Band fund. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care staff of Forsyth Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Julia and her family. Online condolences may be sent to the Robbins family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
