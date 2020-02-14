November 23, 1930 - February 10, 2020 Ms. Beulah Mae Smith Robbins, age 89, passed away February 10, 2020 at Universal Health Care in King, NC. She was born November 23, 1930 in Stokes County to the late Rufus Smith and Gracie Irene Southern Smith. She was a member of Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, "Little Junior," and sister, Dorothy Lankford. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Truitt (Harry), and Shelia Gray; grandson, Matthew Truitt (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Whitley Mae Truitt and Waylon Truitt; sister, Pauline Flinchum; brother, Joe Smith (Hilda); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Debbie and Jimmy Knight, Eric Winburg and Sandra Mickle for the care given to Miss Beulah while at home. In addition, a special thanks to the staff at Universal Health Care and Trellis Supportive Care for their care given to her during her stay. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Elder Rodney Marshall and Elder Scottie Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

