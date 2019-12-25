September 4, 1942 - December 21, 2019 David Lee Roach, 77, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Pinckneyville, IL, to the late Richard and Beatrice Sullivan Roach. Mr. Roach was a graduate of Iowa University, where he played basketball. He was retired from RCA-Crown Wood Products in Mocksville. He was a member of Denver Baptist Church in Denver, NC, where he was very active on the financial board and ran the games and recreation program for Awana. He enjoyed working in his shop building custom furniture and was an avid bicyclist, often riding 25 miles a day. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Roach. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy Sandefur Roach; children, Carrol Roach, Melanie Culp (Jerry), David Roach (Georgina); and grandchildren, Elizabeth Culp, Alexandra Roach, Mason Roach, and Trey Roach. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27 from 5:00-6:30 PM with a service following at 7:00 PM at Denver Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Furches and Rev. Chris Griggs officiating. There will also be a service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28 at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Mocksville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Roach family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Service information
Dec 27
Receiving Friends
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-6:30PM
Denver Baptist Church
6917 Forest Hills Drive P.O. Box 383
Denver, NC 28037
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM-7:45PM
Denver Baptist Church
6917 Forest Hills Drive P.O. Box 383
Denver, NC 28037
Dec 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM-1:30PM
Fork Baptist Church Cemetery
3140 US-64
Mocksville, NC 27028
