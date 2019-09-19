September 17, 2019 Madge (Horton) Rizza, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Rizza of Watertown. Devoted mother of Barbara Mellin and her husband Bruce of Winston-Salem, Peter Rizza and his wife Betsy of Pennington, NJ and Jean Cronin Connolly and her husband Jim of New London, NH. Dear twin sister of Muriel Ryan of Tulsa, OK. Cherished grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Madge was born in Marshall Arkansas to Verna Dumbleton and Olga Horton. She was raised on a farm in Hitchita, Oklahoma, she met her husband in Tulsa during WW II, and moved to Watertown, MA where she raised her family, taught in the Watertown Public School system, and traveled the world with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Visiting hours will be held in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472 from 4-7 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Friends and family are invited to gather Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home, followed by an 11 AM interment in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to the charity of your choice.
