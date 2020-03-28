November 9, 1956 - March 27, 2020 Mrs. Vasiliki "Bessie" Rizos, 63, of Clemmons passed away peacefully in her home on March 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 9, 1956, in Kastri, Lamia, Greece to the late Demetrios and Argyro Koumbouras. She married the love of her life, Panagiotis "Pete" K. Rizos and moved to the United States in 1974 where they were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters. Bessie always enjoyed company and entertaining. Her house was always open, especially for her favorite Holiday of Thanksgiving where she would decorate rows of tables and prepare an annual feast. Her enormous and extended Greek family looked forward to walking in and being vibrantly welcomed by her extraordinary wardrobe, beautiful smile and sweet dimples, lighting up every room she walked through. Her life was a living example of the meaning and love of family. She enjoyed spending the summers in Makrakomi, Greece where she spent most of her time with her husband Pete, family and friends at the Platia (town square), the laughter, love and memories will be truly missed. Bessie was a devout member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem, and an active member in the philanthropic works of The Ladies Philoptohos Society and The Daughters of Evrytania. She will be missed by all who knew Bessie. Bessie is proceeded in Death by her brother Nikos Koumbouras of Lamia, Greece. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Panagioti "Pete"; her adoring daughters Zoe Kalevas (Vick) of Fayetteville, Roula McFarlin (Brian) of Advance and Christina Petropoulos (George) of Clemmons; grandchildren Roula and Billy Kalevas, Victoria and Gabrielle McFarlin, and Yianni and Panagioti Petropoulos; and her sisters Lambrini Georgeakis and Agathi Teligatha of Lamia, Greece as well as many loving family and friends. Due to the Pandemic of COVID-19 the funeral service will only accommodate the immediate family; you can join in on live stream through the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Facebook. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in memory of Vasiliki P. Rizos to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, at 434 Keating Drive, Winston Salem, NC. Donations will be evenly distributed between the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and the Panagia Pammakaristos Monastery. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

