December 5, 1950 - March 31, 2020 Charlene Shaffer Riveral, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born December 5, 1950 in New Jersey to the late Charles Elwood Shaffer and Marie Sutong Shaffer. Charlene enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and putting puzzles together. She also enjoyed attending her grandson's sporting events. Charlene is survived by her husband, John Riveral of the home; son, Kyle Bram Riveral; daughter, Marissa Shaffer Riveral-Caudle and husband, Robert; two grandchildren, Braden and Sophie Caudle. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

