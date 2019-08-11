May 1, 1932 - August 7, 2019 We celebrate that God has called Martha Stephens Riley to join the heavenly angels. Her service of remembrance will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church at 12:00noon. Visitation will be at 11:00am until 12noon on Monday at the church. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct final rites at 6:00pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Her survivors include her son, Ernest (Michelle); her daughter, Chandra Renee; her sister, Dorothy Witherspoon; grandchildren, Brittany and Rashad; great-grandson Jahari; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

