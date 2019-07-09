June 8, 1929 - July 7, 2019 Rev. William Paul Riggs, Sr., 90, of Mt. Airy, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mr. Riggs was born in Surry County, June 8, 1929, the son of the late William Coleman and Nellie Mathis Riggs. Mr. Riggs graduated from Gardner-Webb Junior College in 1954 and received his BA degree in history from Limestone College in Gaffney, SC in 1956. In 1961 he received his degree of master of divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC. He served as associate pastor at Double Springs Baptist Church in Cleveland County, and senior pastor at Green River Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, Guilford Baptist Church in Greensboro, First Baptist Church in King, Bethany Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, and First Baptist Church in Mocksville. He was chaplain at Brookridge Retirement Home in Winston-Salem, NC from July 1993 until April 1999. He also held interim pastorates in the Winston-Salem, King, Kernersville, and Yadkinville communities from 1993 until his retirement in 2008. Among his numerous commitments, he served on the General Board of the Baptist State Convention, Board of Associates for Gardner-Webb University, and the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1948-1952 with the rank of staff sergeant. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loudene Wright Riggs, of the home; three daughters, Cynthia Leigh (Cindy) Riggs Coone and her husband, B.E. of Asheville, Nancy Lynne Riggs Minor, of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, Helen LuAnne Riggs Branson and her husband, Steven of Asheville; one son, William Paul (Billy) Riggs, Jr. and his friend Bonnie Baldwin of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; six grandchildren, Jason Ryan Minor, Meredith Leigh Coone Lamm, Allyson Elizabeth Riggs Smith, Stephanie LuAnne Branson, Kelsey Taylor Riggs Trexler, and Jessica Grace Branson Caudill; 11 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Roy Riggs and his wife, Becky; two cousins, Sylvia Faw, and Christine Vernon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Estelle Hawks, two brothers, Walter Riggs, and Marvin Riggs. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at First Baptist Church in Mount Airy, NC with Dr. Steve Martin officiating. His family will receive friends in the Fireside Room of the church on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service. A private inurnment service will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Service, Inc. 206 W. Pine St.
