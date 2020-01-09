April 28, 1927 - January 5, 2020 Tobaccoville William "Bill" Rierson, 92, of Tobaccoville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. Mr. Rierson was born April 28, 1927 in Stokes County to the late William Dalton and Della Scott Rierson. He was a US Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 290 and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Klett, a brother, Carlton Rierson, and a nephew, Sonny Rierson. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Carlene Briggs Rierson, his stepdaughters: Kimberly Parker and Donna Leonard and husband Mike, a nephew, Martin Rierson, and nieces: Donna Lynn Botero and LuEllen Rierson, step-grandchildren: Cameron and Kaitlyn Leonard, and a sister-in-law, GaDonna Hastings Rierson. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Minister Ralph Sproles officiating. Interment will immediately following the funeral service, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1989 Perch Rd. Pinnacle, NC 27043. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice: 401 Technology Ln., Mt. Airy, NC 27030, or Forsyth County Humane Society: 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William "Bill" Rierson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Rierson, William "Bill"
To send flowers to the family of William Rierson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Guaranteed delivery before William's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately