September 9, 1936 - February 1, 2020 Ronald Alexander Ridge (Ronnie), 83, of Winston-Salem, NC went to join the rest of his family in their heavenly home on February 1, 2020 at Oak Forest Health. Ronnie was born on September 9, 1936. Ronnie and June worked at R.J. Reynolds but were best remembered as operators of Bernie's Lunch in Ogburn Station. He enjoyed talking to people and never met a stranger. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June Collins Ridge; son, Andy Ridge; daughter, Ronda Doss; and sister, Doris Lee Ridge. Left to cherish his memory are grandchildren Michael Ridge and Elizabeth Doss, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Ronnie's honor at North Side Baptist Church on February 8 at 5pm. Remembrance donations may be made to North Side Baptist Church, 5900 Providence Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Service information
5:00PM
5900 Providence Church Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
