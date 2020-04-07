August 30, 1935 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Vestal Gray Riddle, 84, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. He was born August 30, 1935, on the family farm in the Yadkin Valley Community of Davie County to the late Grady Vestal and Vada Arvesta Smith Riddle. Vestal graduated from Farmington High School in 1953, and began his career at Western Electric Winston-Salem. On September 2, 1955, he married the love of his life, Jerrylene Vick of Mocksville. Vestal was a genuine man of character. He loved people, always smiling. Vestal never met a stranger. He made it his life work to be of service to others, a caregiver, a helper, a friend. Vestal never complained. He was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a service organization of telecommunication workers, that provides loving service to others in need. Vestal lived his Faith. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, and later of Blaise Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School preschoolers for decades with his wife, Royal Ambassadors for Boys, serving in numerous leadership roles including deacon. Vestal participated in the planting of two churches. He was especially proud of having perfect attendance in Sunday School for 59 years, always giving credit to friends and fellow classmates who came to him when he was "stuck in a hospital." Vestal loved his family. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Eula Holder. Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Lyday (Russell); grandchildren, Stephen Lyday (Jennifer) and Robert Lyday; great-grandchildren, Lizzy, Luke, and Dorothy Lyday; sisters, Betty Jo Hartman, Linda Stephens (Jim), and Penny Bowles (Jimmy); a brother, Larry Riddle (Sue); and many nieces and nephews. Due to current mandates, the family will have a private graveside service at Rose Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blaise Baptist Church Building Fund, 134 Blaise Church Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Friends may show their respect by signing the guest registry at the funeral home. Lambert Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
