October 28, 1948 - September 3, 2019 KERNERSVILLE - Mrs. Gale Thompson Riddick, 70, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her home. Gale was born on October 28, 1948 in Davidson County to Fred and Pauline Thompson. She was a member at Main Street Baptist Church, where she had been active in the choir. For many years, Gale shared her love of literature as a teacher in public and adult education. Gale was an avid seamstress, designing and creating one-of-a-kind dresses and outfits for her grandchildren and sharing her talents with Kernersville Little Theater for many years, helping with costume design and productions. Gale had a gentle spirit and a kind, loving heart. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Gale was preceded in death by her father, Fred Thompson; and daughter-in-law, Shenan Reid Riddick. Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Jim Riddick; a son, Art Riddick; a daughter, Rev. Beth Riddick; three grandchildren, Jordan, Darby and Pierce Riddick; her mother, Pauline Thompson; a sister, Janice Reddick (Terry); and many loving aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Overman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407. Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church, 126 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. (Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel) Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

