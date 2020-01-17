Winston-Salem - Leonard "Nard" Rickard passed on January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation: 1:00 pm.
Rickard, Leonard "Nard"
To send flowers to the family of Leonard Rickard, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Leonard's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately