April 28, 1928 - August 29, 2019 Mrs. Kathleen Salmon Richey passed away Thursday afternoon at her home on August 29, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on April 28, 1928 to the late John and Agnes Salmon. Kathleen graduated as valedictorian from Griffith High School in 1946. She was an active member of Trinity Christian Church until its closing. Kathleen then joined First Christian Church on Country Club Road and loved gardening, crafting, and quilting. She was preceded in death by her husband Wathal Richey; son Steve Richey; and granddaughter Rebekah Ware. Kathleen is survived by children Patsy Stewart (Gary), Dale Richey, and Kay Richey (John Hartman); daughter-in-law Jo Richey Ware; grandchildren Jason Stewart, Kyleen Slagter (Bobby), Bobbie Jo Rickett and Stephanie Capps (Bradley) and their mother Jacqueline Richey, Emanuel Hartman, Lauren Tutherow (Mike), and Chris Ware; great-grandchildren Peyton Slagter, Hailey Slagter, Turner Capps, Shelby Capps, Charlie Rickett, Dakota Tutherow, Savannah Tutherow, and might as well be great-grandchildren, CJ Stewart, and Porter Stewart; a very special friend and neighbor, Polly Slaydon. A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at First Christian Church on Country Club Road, with Rev. David Harrison officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30-5:00 PM on Sunday, September 1, at First Christian Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
