November 5, 1942 - July 25, 2019 Mrs. Hedy Lamar Tabor Rice was born in Statesville, NC to the late Harvel Lamar Tabor and Clara Latten Tabor on November 5, 1942. She was a graduate of Carver High School. She passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center, following a period of illness. She was employed by Western Electric Company, working on the assembly line. She also served as a teacher and faculty assistant in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools. She later retired as a teacher of Quality Education Institute. Her most important role was that of wife, mother and homemaker. Mrs. Rice was an active member of Carver Road Church of Christ. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ellis Ray Rice; children, Treyla Rice (Derrick) Thompson and Tauric Lamar (Candice) Rice; grandchildren, Tauryn Rae Thompson, Deren Roosevelt Thompson, Roman Lamar Rice; siblings, Celeste Tabor, Danny Tabor, Debrasa Lewis, Selwyn Tabor, Clarassia Kennedy; aunts, Josephine Latten, Emma McGowen; uncles, William Latten, Matthew Latten; two special friends, Lilly Dockery and Deloris Ladson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Carver Road Church of Christ. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

