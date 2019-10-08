Archdale--Mrs. Cathy Carlene Presswood Rhyne, 60, resident of Winston-Salem, died October 6, 2019 at her home. She was born July 29, 1959 in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter to Hue and Jean Humphrey Presswood. As a resident of this area most of her life, she graduated in 1977 from Trinity High School and later attended Davidson County Community College majoring in criminal justice. She also was an avid N.C. State basketball fan. Cathy loved life and was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister who was always smiling, good-hearted and looking to help others. She also loved watching and feeding birds, squirrels and sometimes raccoons! She was loving, wise, strong, caring, and selfless.a true beacon of light. On October 6, 1979, she married James Rhyne, who survives of the residence. Also surviving are her parents of Archdale; daughter, Pamela Rhyne of Nashville, TN; sister, Carol Marchionda and husband John of Huntersville; nephew, John Cole Marchionda; two brothers-in-law, Sam Rhyne of Clemmons and Bill Rhyne of Eden; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Harold Shives officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Mental Health Associates of the Triad, 910 Mill Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260 or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 333 John Carlyle St., Suite 125, Alexandria, VA 22314. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
