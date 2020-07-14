Wanona Lawrence Rhodes, age 75, passed away Friday July 10, 2020 at home. She was born July 17, 1944 in Elkin, NC to the late Felix Lawrence and Mary Lou Barnett Lawrence. She was a member of United Baptist Church. Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby W. Rhodes, and sister Patricia Transou. She is survived by stepson Mike Rhodes and wife Terri; grandsons Alex and Nick Rhodes; sisters Faye Rogers and Sybil Mc Bride; many loving nieces and nephews including special niece Michelle Bell. The family would like to extend a thank you to all the special friends for their love and support and for the care they provided for Wanona during her illness. At her request, no service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be offered at www.hufffuneralhome.com.
