January 13, 1966 - December 12, 2019 Julie Daniel Rhodes, 53, of John Young Road, died suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 17 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel, by the Rev. Dr. Dana Slack. Burial will follow at Holloways Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Monday at Davidson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Julie was born January 13, 1966 in Davidson County to Bryce J. Daniel and Doris Koontz Daniel. She was a graduate of High Point University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine-Medical Technology. She began her 31 year career at Thomasville Medical Center as a medical technologist and later served as director of Outpatient Services. She was active in her community as a member of Holloways Baptist Church, serving on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross and volunteering for many civic organizations. She also served at president of Brookside Swim Club for many years. Her parents preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Scott Rhodes of the home; her daughter, Abbie Lanham and husband, Zachary, of Lexington; her son, Lucas Rhodes and girlfriend, Taylor, of Lexington; her granddaughter, Chloe Lanham; her sister, Amy Thornton of Lexington; her nieces, Samantha Thornton, Sommer Leonard and Hannah Thornton, her great-niece, Audrey Kate Leonard, and her father and mother-in-law, Luke and June Rhodes. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Holloways Baptist Church Building Fund, 131 Briggs Road, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately