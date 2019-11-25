November 21, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM Mrs. Harriet B. Lash Rhodes, 67, died November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Baileytown Christian Church in Walnut Cove. Interment will be in Baileytown Family Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.
