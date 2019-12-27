March 23, 1948 - December 20, 2019 Bertie Mae Rhodes (Mrs. Mae) peacefully departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC after a brief unexpected illness. Mrs. Mae was born March 23rd, 1948 in Mooresville, NC to the late Piccola Thompson Brown and Preston "Shorty" Brown. She attended Rowan County Schools. For over 40 years, Mrs. Mae was owner of a home daycare caring for many local children and several of her own grandchildren. Bertie Mae Rhodes is survived by her husband Wilford Lee Rhodes of the home; one daughter Roy (Calvin) Penn, four sons Clarence (Lois) Cowan, Clement Allen Cowan, Christopher (Alecia) Cowan, Sheun (Tina) Cowan; three stepchildren Wilford Lee Rhodes Jr., Rasheun Rhodes and Shirlaina Rhodes; two sisters Ethel Knox and Ellen (Allen) McGee, both of Salisbury, one loving aunt Ellen Knox, fourteen grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, children she cared for and foster kids she raised. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 12:30 with family visitation 12:00 to 12:30 at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 495 NW Crawford Place, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Mae may be viewed today between 2 pm-6 pm. The family can be contacted at the home of her daughter, Roy Penn, Bridle Ridge Drive, Pfafftown, NC. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston Salem NC 27106
Rhodes, Bertie (Mrs. Mae)
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:00PM-12:30PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
495 NW Crawford Pl
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
12:30PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
495 NW Crawford Pl
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
