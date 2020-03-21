March 17, 1951 - March 18, 2020 Mr. Milton Avery Rhoades, 69, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center. Milton was born in Forsyth County on March 17, 1951, to the late Clarence M. Rhoades, Sr. and Irene C. Rhoades. He was a graduate of North Forsyth High School and was a retired school bus mechanic with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. He loved being around race cars, especially at Bowman Gray Stadium. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher A. Rhoades. Milton is survived by his wife, Frankie Bostick Rhoades; one daughter, Kathryn Gale and husband, Brandon; daughter-in-law, Melissa Rhoades; stepson, Daniel Murphy and fiancée Laurie Lindsey; stepdaughter, Kimberly Miller and husband, Leonard; and one brother, Clarence M. Rhoades, Jr. and wife, Janet. Also surviving are his grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Alyssa Miller, Brooklyn Miller, Cali Miller, Jackson Murphy, Mason Murphy, Henry Rhoades, Lillie Gale, and Avery Gale. Due to public health concerns, there will no formal visitation hours. The family will hold a private graveside service at Forsyth Memorial Park. Milton was a devoted husband, father, brother and the greatest "Papa" to his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Milton's memory to the Michael P. Brown Colon Cancer Foundation by visiting their website or mailing donations to P.O. Box 575, Metamora, IL 61548. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mr. Rhoades. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
