January 8, 1936 - October 26, 2019 Vade G. Rhoades, M.D., 83, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 after an extended illness. Dr. Rhoades was born on January 8, 1936 in Wilkes County, North Carolina to the late Cordia Wyatt and Oscar Cicero Rhoades. He was a 1957 graduate and Phi Beta Kappa member of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1960, Dr. Rhoades received his medical degree from Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC. After medical school, Dr. Rhoades was an intern in Denver, Colorado at Colorado General Hospital, University of Colorado Medical Center. Following his internship, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for three years in Hawaii. Dr. Rhoades returned to Durham, North Carolina to complete his dermatology residency at Duke University Hospital where he was appointed chief resident and instructor in dermatology. He was also appointed clinical associate in dermatology at Duke University Hospital and remained on the board for many years. During this time, Dr. Rhoades earned membership to Diplomate, American Board of Dermatology. In 1967, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC and worked in private practice for 47 years. Dr. Rhoades was also affiliated with Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC. Dr. Rhoades' professional memberships included the American Medical Association, North Carolina Medical Society, Forsyth County Medical Society, American Academy of Dermatology, Southern Medical Association, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and Dermatological Therapy Association, Inc. He was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Forsyth County Rotary Club, Y-Men's Club of Winston-Salem, Forsyth Country Club, University of North Carolina Rams Club, Wake Forest University Deacon Club, Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Executive Committee of the North Carolina Republican Party. In addition to his parents, Dr. Rhoades was preceded in death by his brothers, Dean Rhoades and Dewitt Rhoades, and sisters, Veva Marie Rhoades and Vera Rhoades Hayes and husband Chall Hayes. Dr. Rhoades is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sarah Frances Rhoades of Winston-Salem, NC; twin sons, David Allen Rhoades and wife, Mary Beth Harrison Rhoades of Raleigh, NC and Mark Alexander Rhoades and wife, Lisa Craven Rhoades of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Sarah Ann Rhoades of Washington, D.C., Harrison Allen Rhoades of Raleigh, NC, Courtney Elizabeth Rhoades and Ashley Caroline Rhoades of Winston-Salem, NC; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Blackburn Rhoades of North Wilkesboro, NC, and Mary Naylor Rhoades of Kernersville, NC; three nieces, Saundra Hayes Van Strien of Raleigh, NC, Karen Hayes Rotterman and husband Marc Rotterman of Raleigh, NC, and Lynn Rhoades of Winston-Salem, NC; two nephews, Greg Rhoades and wife Kyo Rhoades of Layton, Utah and Neal Rhoades and wife Lynanne Rhoades of Cary, NC as well as three great-nephews and one great-niece. Dr. Rhoades was full of life, never met a stranger and a friend to many. He was a compassionate physician who was greatly admired for his dedication to his patients and profession. Lovingly known as Granddaddy, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially at Sunset Beach, NC and attending sporting events and activities in which his sons and grandchildren participated. He was a loving husband, devoted father and very proud grandfather. Dr. Rhoades enjoyed many years of playing couple's bridge, attending dinner club and meeting with Friday's coffee group. He was also an avid Tarheel and Demon Deacon fan. Dr. Rhoades will be remembered for his kind smile, generous heart, keen sense of humor and gift of great storytelling. A true gentleman and one of a kind, he will be dearly missed by all. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Debra Nash who was a devoted caregiver to Dr. Rhoades. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Dr. Rhoades will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC with a reception following in the Colhoun Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Summit School, 2100 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
