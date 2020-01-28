January 1, 1966 - January 25, 2020 Carol Ann Maney Rexrode, 54, of Winston-Salem, was called home by the Lord on January 25, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. Carol is originally from Barnardsville, North Carolina, and was born on January 1, 1966. She was the New Years baby for Buncombe County that year. Carol was the daughter of Ed and Pat Maney, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Penni Maney. Carol is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ronald Rexrode. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Rosseter (husband Robert) of Landrum, SC, and two granddaughters, Caroline and Emma Rexrode. Special recognition to her cousins, Alan and Barbara Sawyer and Norman and Linda Dillingham as well as dear friends Linda Simmons, Carolyn Miller, Kathleen Keys, and Bill McDonald. Carol owned and operated the Hearing Care Center on Maplewood Avenue for 22 years and dearly loved her patients. She had strong and vibrant spirit and a kind and generous heart. She touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Carol had three office cats Sammie, Charlie, and Alice, whom she dearly loved, as well as Patches who tried to keep Carol straight at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Rexrode, Carol Maney
