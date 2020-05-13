Winston-Salem - Mr. Everett Revels Sr., 57, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. A public viewing will be held today, May 13, 2020, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will take place May 14, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Everett Revels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

