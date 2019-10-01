June 28, 1930 - September 28, 2019 Mrs. Betty Nunn Revelle, 89, formerly of Woodhaven Drive, Lexington, died Saturday, September 28 at Lexington Health Care. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday October 4, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel, by the Rev. Jay Belk. Burial will follow at Lexington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 pm prior to the service. Mrs. Revelle was born June 28, 1930 in Stokes County to James Richard "Dixie" Nunn and Mattie Shelton Nunn. She was a registered nurse who began her career at Lexington Memorial Hospital and The Haven Nursing Home. She served as director of nursing for Golden Age Nursing Home for more than 25 years before retiring from Lexington Health Care. She was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church and active in VFW Post 3075 Auxillary and MOCA. Her husband, William Douglas Revelle, Sr; her brothers, Herbert Nunn and Howard Nunn; her sisters, Vera Ledwith, Rachel George, and Vernice Hatos; and her daughter-in-law, Tina Revelle, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, William Douglas "Bill" Revelle Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Advance, and James Whitcomb "Jim" Revelle and fiancée, Jill, of Lexington; her daughter, Cindy Revelle Miller and husband, Tom, of Lexington; her grandchildren, Hillary Shinn (Justin), Rachel Miller, Kayla Revelle and Kayce Revelle; and her great-grandchildren, Elisabeth Shinn, Mark Shinn, and Mason Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street
