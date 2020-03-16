December 17, 1924 - March 12, 2020 Theresa Ann Sapp Resha, 95, of Winston Salem, NC peacefully entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Theresa was born December 17, 1924 in Sedgegarden, NC to George DeWitt Sapp and Thelma Annie Martin Sapp. She had one sister, Jane Moser (deceased) and two nephews, Terry Russell and Mike Russell (deceased) whom she loved dearly. Theresa married the love of her life Mitchell George Resha on March 27, 1956. The two shared their lives for 66 years until his passing March 22, 2018. During those years Theresa was devoted to assisting her husband with his business, Resha Construction Co., as well as being responsible for her own career as Financial Advisor. She retired after 60 years and was able to devote her time to being the best hostess ever entertaining guests, neighbors and friends. She was part of the Merrimont Hills Community for 60 years where many good memories were shared and enjoyed by her neighbors and friends. She is survived by Terry Russell, her nephew; Barbara Bunn, cousin and close friend; Amy Pittard, special close friend and caregiver; and Judy Johnson, special niece and close friend. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bermuda Village staff for their loving assistance in caring for Theresa this past year. Theresa's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband at Saint's Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Sedgegarden, NC with a private graveside service, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. There is no doubt there was a joyous reunion in heaven when Theresa arrived as Mike and Theresa are together again, inseparable as they were in this life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint's Delight Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Motsinger, 270 Motsinger Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
City declares state of emergency as DHHS reports 8 more COVID-19 cases statewide
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately