December 17, 1924 - March 12, 2020 Theresa Ann Sapp Resha, 95, of Winston Salem, NC peacefully entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Theresa was born December 17, 1924 in Sedgegarden, NC to George DeWitt Sapp and Thelma Annie Martin Sapp. She had one sister, Jane Moser (deceased) and two nephews, Terry Russell and Mike Russell (deceased) whom she loved dearly. Theresa married the love of her life Mitchell George Resha on March 27, 1956. The two shared their lives for 66 years until his passing March 22, 2018. During those years Theresa was devoted to assisting her husband with his business, Resha Construction Co., as well as being responsible for her own career as Financial Advisor. She retired after 60 years and was able to devote her time to being the best hostess ever entertaining guests, neighbors and friends. She was part of the Merrimont Hills Community for 60 years where many good memories were shared and enjoyed by her neighbors and friends. She is survived by Terry Russell, her nephew; Barbara Bunn, cousin and close friend; Amy Pittard, special close friend and caregiver; and Judy Johnson, special niece and close friend. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bermuda Village staff for their loving assistance in caring for Theresa this past year. Theresa's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband at Saint's Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Sedgegarden, NC with a private graveside service, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. There is no doubt there was a joyous reunion in heaven when Theresa arrived as Mike and Theresa are together again, inseparable as they were in this life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint's Delight Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Motsinger, 270 Motsinger Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

