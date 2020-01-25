September 8, 1948 - January 23, 2020 Mocksville - Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rentz, 71, of Rentz Lane, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Davidson County, on September 8, 1948, to the late Franklin Kenneth and Frances Irene Shuler Rentz. Wayne was a member of Fork Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a Sunday School teacher in the Senior Adult Class. He retired from Hanes Brands with over 40 years of service. He was the epitome of a godly man. He preached his own funeral every day of his adult life, as he proudly lived life for our Lord and Savior. Wayne was an amazing Christian man who loved his family, friends, his church, antique cars, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, gospel music and sharing funny stories about the good old days. Survivors include his sister, Pat Moffitt (George) of Mocksville; a brother, Barry Rentz, also of Mocksville; a nephew, Rodney Cassidy (Branden); a niece, Natasha Gonzalez (Jesus); and great-nieces and nephews, Sophia, Isabel, Gavin and Cruz. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Garrett and Rev. Fred Carlton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Eaton Funeral Home. Memorials may be considered for the Bereavement Ministry of Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences can be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Rentz, Kenneth Wayne
