November 29, 1930 - December 15, 2019 Mr. Johnnie Eugene Renegar Sr., 89, of Winston-Salem died at his home Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Iredell County on November 29, 1930 to Claude B. and Grace Joyner Renegar. He was a loyal and faithful member of Beck's Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and Sunday School teacher and also served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Container Corporation of America and was co-owner of Renegar Lawn Service with his son, David. Mr. Renegar was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Shouse Renegar, his parents, two sons Johnnie Renegar Jr. and Kenneth Dale Renegar, brothers Bill Renegar and Howard Renegar, and a sister, Lydia Myrick. Surviving are his daughter, Ann Fluellyn of Winston-Salem, son David Renegar and wife Tammy of Pinnacle, six grandchildren, Katie Wiles (Josh), Anna Martin (Dale), Patricia Goodrich (Kris), Johnsie DeHaven (Matt), Lydia Smith (Lee), and Lindsay Renegar, six great-grandsons, Collin Smith, Lawson Smith, Rhett Martin, Brooks Martin, Luke Wiles, and Jake Wiles. A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Beck's Baptist Church with Rev. T.G. Morrison and Rev. Paul Wonders presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the King American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beck's Baptist Church (the Dr. Ray Hamilton Fund), 5505 Beck's Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
