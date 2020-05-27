August 22, 1962 - May 25, 2020 Richard Parks Renegar, 57, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born August 22, 1962 in Yadkin County to Jerry Parks Renegar and Doris Brown Renegar. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, but his grandkids were his biggest love. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and drag racing. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Renegar. Surviving is his wife, Tracy Jester Renegar; children, Brandy (Nick) Martin, Kyle (Taylor) Renegar; mother, Doris Renegar; grandchildren, Briggs Martin, Brody Renegar; sister, Cindy (Steve) Bullins. His graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Ricky Adkins, Rev. David Kiser, and Chris Snow. Memorials can be made to The American Heart Assocation, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Renegar family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
