August 14, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Yadkinville Mrs. Betty Hoots Renegar, 90, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1929 in Yadkin County to Fletcher and Mucie Allgood Hoots. Mrs. Renegar was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and loved to watch westerns and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Renegar was preceded in death by three sisters, Phosa Reavis, Lola Mae Joyner, and Leta Gray Steelman; and three brothers, Ray, Robert and Max Hoots. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Paul "Bristol" Renegar; three sons, Terry (Doris) Renegar, Kent (Melinda) Renegar, and Daryl (Angela) Renegar; grandchildren, Paul (Amber) Renegar, Christy (Chris) Watts, Blake (Kacie) Renegar, Lee (Kayla) Renegar, Clint (Racheal) Renegar, Matthew (Amy) Renegar, Andrea Renegar, and David Cloer; great-grandchildren, Tate, Lincoln, Brooks, Colton, Kolbryn, Charlotte, Remington, Ashton, Jaxon, Kenedie, Karsyn, Bethany, and Austin; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Rev. David Kiser and Rev. Howard Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Renegar will be available for public viewing Tuesday, June 16th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Willowbrook Healthcare and Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care given to Betty. Also, to the friends, family and neighbors for their loving support through this difficult journey. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately