August 14, 1929 - June 14, 2020 Yadkinville Mrs. Betty Hoots Renegar, 90, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born August 14, 1929 in Yadkin County to Fletcher and Mucie Allgood Hoots. Mrs. Renegar was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church and loved to watch westerns and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Renegar was preceded in death by three sisters, Phosa Reavis, Lola Mae Joyner, and Leta Gray Steelman; and three brothers, Ray, Robert and Max Hoots. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Paul "Bristol" Renegar; three sons, Terry (Doris) Renegar, Kent (Melinda) Renegar, and Daryl (Angela) Renegar; grandchildren, Paul (Amber) Renegar, Christy (Chris) Watts, Blake (Kacie) Renegar, Lee (Kayla) Renegar, Clint (Racheal) Renegar, Matthew (Amy) Renegar, Andrea Renegar, and David Cloer; great-grandchildren, Tate, Lincoln, Brooks, Colton, Kolbryn, Charlotte, Remington, Ashton, Jaxon, Kenedie, Karsyn, Bethany, and Austin; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sandy Springs Baptist Church with Rev. David Kiser and Rev. Howard Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Renegar will be available for public viewing Tuesday, June 16th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Willowbrook Healthcare and Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care given to Betty. Also, to the friends, family and neighbors for their loving support through this difficult journey. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Renegar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries