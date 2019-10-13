March 11, 1938 - September 21, 2019 David passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on March 11, 1938 to Molly and Jack Reisman of Hewlett, NY in Long Island. He was the first son of eight children. He enjoyed 38 years of marriage with his wife, Gwen. He was a devoted father to his daughter, Nanci Frisher (husband, Lloyd) and his grandchildren, Erika and Zachary of Marlboro, NJ. He was also devoted to his stepdaughter, Heather Bowen (husband, Chris) and to his granddaughter, Libby, of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to his immediate family, he had many nieces and nephews who loved him and will feel the loss of their favorite uncle. David retired from NBC/GE in 2001 after enjoying a 25-year career as a corporate chauffeur for executives, most notably, Jack Welch who was CEO of GE at the time. A Celebration of Life was held for David on September 26, 2019 at the Millhaven Landing Clubhouse. The eulogy was given by a dear friend and chaplain, Jeff Vogler. There were many people who attended and came from Utica, Long Island, and New Jersey. They came because David had an impact on all their lives. He had a generosity of spirit that made him a memorable person. David always helped those he loved in the ways that were needed and important for them. MY WAY by Frank Sinatra was his theme song because "He did it his way!" The words of that song capture his spirit and life perfectly. He had a very special sense of humor that was appreciated by his family, friends and those that were lucky enough to meet him. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, and his sisters, Audrey Allsop of Woodmere, NY, Barbara Goodspeed (husband, Bill) of East Rockaway, NY; his sisters, Judy Reisman and Marcia Connor of Winston-Salem, NC; and his brothers, Neil Reisman (wife, Judy) of Cedarhurst, NY, Jack Reisman of Lynbrook, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Molly and Jack, his oldest sister, Betty Ann Kelly and husband Bill of Utica, NY. Before moving to Winston-Salem in 2006, David and Gwen lived in Englewood, NJ. Donations to the Autism Society of America made in David's memory will be greatly appreciated by the family. 800-328-8476. Neptune Society
