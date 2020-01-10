March 1, 1945 - January 7, 2020 Jacquelyn (Jackie) Elaine Spangler Reid, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Trellis Supportive Care on January 7, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1945 to Kathryn Elaine McEldowney Spangler and Rev. Clarence Bruce Spangler in Corry, PA. She graduated from Clearfield Area High School in Clearfield, PA in 1963. She worked in numerous places, including the receptionist at the Krispy Kreme Corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem. She was a devoted Christian, loving mother and wife. She loved being with family, caring for her dog Leia, oil painting, going to the beach, and various church ministries. She is preceded in death by her infant son and parents. She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) Reid; three children: Valarie Walker and husband Darin, Kimberly Braswell and husband Randy, Richard Reid and wife April; four grandchildren: Brandon Ahuna and wife Danielle, Britney Ahuna, Jordan Walker, Jamison Walker; and one sister Jeanne Nelson. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 12th from 1:00 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC. A funeral service will then follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Salem Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. A private family burial (no service) will immediately follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately