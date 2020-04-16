July 25, 1936 - April 12, 2020 Mr. Harold Gray Reid, 83, a resident of Winston-Salem passed away April 12, 2020. Gray was born July 25, 1936 in Forsyth County, NC a son of the late Virgil Franklin Reid and the late Lillian Rothrock and had made this area his home all of his life. He was an U.S. Army veteran, an electrical supervisor for RJR, was a "handy man" always repairing whatever family and friends asked him to repair, was a member of Sunnyside Ministries and a member of Friedland Moravian Church. On September 10, 1960 he married Delphia Jane Love who survives of the home. Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Chris Reid and his wife Mandy of Raleigh; his daughter, Lynn Reid of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Ava Reid and Macy Reid of Raleigh; sisters, Helen James of Kernersville, Betty Foster and her husband Jim of Winston-Salem; sisters-in-law, Lucy Reich of Sarasota, FL, Joyce Ann Love of Pilot Mountain; brothers-in-law, Tommy Love and his wife Joyce Tesh Love of Winston-Salem, Sonny Whitener of Walkertown. A private graveside inurnment will be held and a memorial service at a later date to be scheduled. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to the Reid family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winton-Salem, NC 27107

