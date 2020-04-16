July 25, 1936 - April 12, 2020 Mr. Harold Gray Reid, 83, a resident of Winston-Salem passed away April 12, 2020. Gray was born July 25, 1936 in Forsyth County, NC a son of the late Virgil Franklin Reid and the late Lillian Rothrock and had made this area his home all of his life. He was an U.S. Army veteran, an electrical supervisor for RJR, was a "handy man" always repairing whatever family and friends asked him to repair, was a member of Sunnyside Ministries and a member of Friedland Moravian Church. On September 10, 1960 he married Delphia Jane Love who survives of the home. Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Chris Reid and his wife Mandy of Raleigh; his daughter, Lynn Reid of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Ava Reid and Macy Reid of Raleigh; sisters, Helen James of Kernersville, Betty Foster and her husband Jim of Winston-Salem; sisters-in-law, Lucy Reich of Sarasota, FL, Joyce Ann Love of Pilot Mountain; brothers-in-law, Tommy Love and his wife Joyce Tesh Love of Winston-Salem, Sonny Whitener of Walkertown. A private graveside inurnment will be held and a memorial service at a later date to be scheduled. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to the Reid family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winton-Salem, NC 27107
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Drivers and passengers in more than 200 vehicles gather in parking lot for Union Baptist Church's resurrection service on Holy Saturday
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately