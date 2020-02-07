June 9, 1925 - February 2, 2020 Dollie Jackson Reeves, 94, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at Baptist South Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Dollie was born June 9, 1925, to the late Olan and Mary W. Jackson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Dennis (Denise) Reeves of Marietta, GA and Glenn (Bonnie) Reeves of Jacksonville, FL, grandsons Dan and Tim (Keryn) Reeves, and great-grandsons Tyler and Weston Reeves. Dollie retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 38 years of service and was a faithful member of Manna Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. She was an accomplished quilter and loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Garland and Terry Jackson and the love of her life, husband, Glenn. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Salem Main St. Chapel, Rev. Bruce Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 120 South Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Reeves, Dollie Jackson
To send flowers to the family of Dollie Reeves, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Dollie's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Dollie's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately