June 6, 1939 - September 18, 2019 Arnold Dale Reeves, 80, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1939 to the late James Paul Reeves and Lee Davis Reeves. Arnold graduated from Walkertown High School and worked for RJ Reynolds for 35 years. He was an active member of Oak Grove Moravian Church, where he played a trumpet in the church band. Arnold loved singing and playing blue grass music and enjoyed playing in the community band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christian Dale Reeves; daughter, Kara Andra Reeves Day; and sister, Brenda Gibson. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Andra Hester Reeves of the home; grandson, Christian Hunter Reeves Day; son-in-law, Doug Day; nephew, Kevin Gibson; and niece, Dera Gibson Charles. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Oak Grove Moravian Church with Pastor David Berrier officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tags

Load entries