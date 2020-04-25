Reese, Sarah Ruth Floyd August 23, 1961 - April 21, 2020 REESE WALNUT COVE Sarah Ruth Floyd Reese, 58, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Sarah was born on August 23, 1961 in Forsyth County to the late Henry L. and Pauline Newell Floyd. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was retired from AT&T Wireless. Sarah was the founding member of Caring Cross Program that covered all of the United States as well as many other countries. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her 2 sisters, Joanie Floyd Nett and Patricia Floyd Mason. Sarah is survived by her sister, Judy Sipes; brother, Ron Floyd (Jane); 1 nephew, Andy Sipes; 1 great-nephew, Wrangler; 3 great-nieces, Stormie, Summer and Raven; and her 2 fur babies, Pattie and Pea Todd. There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire ICU staff at Forsyth Medical Center. All of Sarah's neighbors, friends, and church family for all of their prayers and calls that were offered during her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association: P.O. Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629, the American Heart Association: 4217 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, VA 23060, or to the American Lung Association: P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Reese family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 HWY 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
