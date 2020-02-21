August 28, 1949 - February 13, 2020 Norma Jean Reed, 70, of Winston Salem, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on August 28, 1949. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Annie Reed and brother, John Wayne Melton. Norma attended Fraternity Church of the Brethren for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, going to the mountains, and watching Days of Our Lives and Blue Bloods. In addition, she had a passion for reading. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Rogers (James), four grandchildren; Katie, Makaylah, Laylah, and Nicole; two great-grandchildren; Addison and Raylynn, three brothers, George Reed, Jesse Melton, and Michael Rose; and two sisters; Annette Nicholson and Angie Hester. The family wants to say thank you to Kay Henderson for always being there for her. A Celebration of Life Service and Pot Luck will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the home of Carla Rogers. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC, 27103

