October 26, 1935 - October 21, 2019 John William Reed died peacefully at home on Monday, October 21 after an extended illness. John was born on October 26, 1935 in Columbia, SC, and at 12 1/2 lbs., made "The State" newspaper. Son of William Melton Reed and DeLoe Hutto Reed, John grew up in the idyllic community of North, SC, surrounded by cousins, playing sports, helping run Reed's Inc, the family store, and dreaming of travel to foreign countries. At 6'8", he was naturally drawn to basketball, honing his skill on a dirt court behind the garage. John received a basketball scholarship to Wake Forest and played for coaches Murray Greason and Bones McKinney in the mid-1950s. A love of medicine led to a medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1962. While at med school, John met his beloved Sally Burwell Gillespie, and they married on June 8, 1962. John and Sally raised three children: John, Katie and Sarah, as John continued his Ophthalmology training at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and then joined both the faculties of Duke University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. As a cornea specialist, he helped countless people around the state and beyond to have their sight joyfully restored. Throughout his career, John combined his love of travel with his desire to serve others through medical care. He worked for a year at St. John's Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, and also spent time teaching and performing surgeries in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Jordan, Israel, Haiti, Bahrain and Kenya. Additionally, he served as the medical director of the North Carolina Eye Bank for over a decade. In later years, John could be seen around town and at every Wake Forest basketball and football game. He enthusiastically attended alumni events and supported his beloved Deacons through good times and bad. In addition to his wife Sally, John is survived by his son John Reed, Jr (Mary) of Winston-Salem, daughter Kathryn Reed (Boaz Sharon) of Boston, daughter Sarah Reed Carter (Jeff) of Brevard, as well as six grandchildren: Hannah Reed Wilkinson (Josh) and Nelson Reed, Ethan and Abigail Sharon, and Eva and Lily Carter. The funeral will be held on his birthday, Saturday, October 26, at 1pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem. Contributions may be made in John's memory to St. John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem and to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
